Noida: 4 arrested for cheating insurance policyholders

Noida Dec 17 (PTI) Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of restarting closed insurance policies in Sector 24 police station area here, officials said.

The accused were arrested from F-block of Sector 11, Noida.

Delhi residents Pankaj Kumar Singh (28) and Rahul Yadav (29), Noida resident Kushagra Pandey (24), and Rajpal Singh (30) from Rajasthan's Dholpur have been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the accused targeted PNB MetLife policyholders by luring them with attractive discounts.

The police seized 16 mobile phones and a large number of documents related to insurance policies from the accused.

During the investigation, the police discovered that many such call centers were being operated in the National Capital Region (NCR). NSD ARD ARD