Noida: 5 cops shunted after man stabbed to death, body dragged on street

Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Five police personnel, including the in-charge of a police station and a post, were suspended on Tuesday over alleged negligence, officials said.

Advertisment

Their suspension comes in the wake of the killing of a 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver on Saturday by two men who allegedly stabbed him and then dragged his body through the streets of Barola village after tying his body to a motorcycle.

"While the killing was investigated and the two accused were arrested shortly after the gruesome incident came to the knowledge of the police, a departmental inquiry found laxity on part of some local policemen, who have been suspended now," a senior officer said.

"Five officials have been removed from duty including the in-charge of the local Sector 49 police station, the in-charge of the Barola police post and the beat constable," the officer said.

Advertisment

After the murder of e-rickshaw driver Mehndi Hassan, whose body was dumped near a police post, the accused Anuj and Nitin Baisla were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The two also suffered gunshot injuries during a gunfight with the police while allegedly making an attempt to flee from their custody, police said.

The duo had killed Hassan in order to avenge the attack on Anuj's father by him in the past, according to the police.

Purported visuals of the body being dragged through the streets of Barola by the duo had also surfaced on social media. PTI KIS NB NB