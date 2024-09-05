Noida: 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by labourer on school premises

Noida (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A six-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer at a private school here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Inspector in-charge of Sector-24 police station Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The girl's family members have claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the labourer when she was playing on the school premises, according to police.

The girl told her teachers about it and the principal was also informed. But the school management tried to suppress the matter, they have alleged.

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the accused. PTI COR ANB ANB ANB