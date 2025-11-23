Noida: 60 booth-level officers, 7 supervisors booked for 'negligence' in SIR work

Noida, Nov 23 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has ordered lodging of FIRs against 60 booth-level officers (BLOs) and seven supervisors for alleged negligence and non-compliance in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Sunday.

Following the order, issued on Saturday, cases were registered under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, they added.

The SIR exercise, being conducted in the district since November 4, will continue till December 4.

Ashutosh Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the Dadri Assembly constituency (62-Dadri), filed an FIR at Ecotech-I police station against 32 BLOs and one supervisor.

"The FIR has been lodged for negligence, indifference and disobeying instructions of senior officials during the special intensive revision programme in Constituency 62-Dadri," Gupta told PTI.

Similarly, the ERO for Noida Assembly (61-Noida) filed an FIR at Dadri police station against 11 BLOs and six supervisors for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to follow instructions during the SIR exercise.

In Jewar, the ERO for Constituency 63 registered a case against 17 BLOs who allegedly failed to carry out SIR duties and ignored directions issued by higher authorities, an official said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB