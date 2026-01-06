Noida: 821 stolen phones worth over Rs 6 crore recovered; six arrested

Noida, Jan 6 (PTI) Police here have arrested six alleged members of an interstate gang and recovered 821 stolen mobile phones, approximately worth between Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore, in what officials described as one of the largest of such recoveries in the state.

Two juveniles were also apprehended in connection with the case investigated by the Phase 2 police station, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the gang had been operating across the NCR, targeting crowded vegetable and fruit markets during winter months.

"They would rent accommodation for two to three months and steal mobile phones from unsuspecting people in busy markets, particularly when victims were distracted. People wearing jackets were often targeted," Avasthy told reporters.

According to police, the accused blended into the crowd, quickly stole phones and disappeared before victims realised what had happened. The stolen devices were later transported and sold in states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, with the proceeds allegedly used for personal expenses.

The arrested persons were identified as Govind Mahto (32) of Bhagalpur in Bihar, Rohit Saini (20) of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Shyam Kumar Roy (23), Bhartiya Mahto (35), Shekhar Mahto (25) and Pradeep Kumar (32), all residents of Jharkhand.

Police said two of the accused had completed schooling up to Class 12, while the others and the two detained juveniles had no formal education.

A case has been registered and the six accused have been sent to judicial custody. The juveniles have been produced before the competent authority, police added.

According to officials, this is one of the largest recoveries of stolen mobile phones in the state.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, while interacting with the press in Lucknow on New Year, said the state police was making concerted efforts to check street crimes, including snatching and mobile phone theft.

Sharing details of stolen mobile phones recovered during the period from January to December, 2025, DGP Krishna said 54,995 mobile phones worth around Rs 84.27 crore were recovered in the state.

During the same period, 49,404 mobile phones worth around Rs 76.59 crore were returned to the owners, he added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB