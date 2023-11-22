Noida: AAP starts public outreach drive in support of jailed leader Sanjay Singh

Noida, Nov 22 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday started a door-to-door campaign in support of jailed party leader Sanjay Singh.

Advertisment

The campaign is part of an Uttar Pradesh-wide drive during which party workers will reach out to 25 lakh households with "truth about Sanjay Singh's arrest," AAP's district president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun said.

The Enforcement Directorate had on October 4 arrested senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"As part of the campaign, party workers are reaching every house and distributing pamphlets in which the dark truth about ED's illegal arresting of Singh has been exposed," Jadaun said in a statement.

Advertisment

In Noida, AAP's district general secretary Rakesh Awana led the campaign in Sector 27's Atta area, according to the statement.

"Sanjay Singh has raised the voice of the common man, traders, Dalits, oppressed, and those working on the streets but he was ousted from the parliament. He raised the voice of farmers but was intimidated by the ED," Awana was quoted as saying about AAP's UP in-charge.

He claimed that Singh had been arrested because he was exposing and highlighting the wrongdoings of the central government.

He claimed that Singh's arrest along with that of senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain was because of people's appreciation for the Kejriwal model of development in Delhi. PTI KIS VN VN