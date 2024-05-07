Noida admin collects samples of cough, cold medicines in surprise checks at pharmacies

Noida, May 7 (PTI) In a surprise check at pharmacies amid changing weather conditions, the Noida administration on Tuesday seized samples of three medicines for conditions like cough, cold and fever to assess their quality, officials said.

Advertisment

The inspection was carried out in accordance with the instructions of Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration and the district administration with an aim to ensure that the medicines are sold as per the standards, they said.

"Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar inspected two medical stores located in Sector 66, Mamura, Noida," the district information office said in a statement.

"In order to check the quality of medicines for diseases like cough, cold and fever in the changing season, an antibiotic injection and a gas capsule medicine from Bioiskon Medical and a cough syrup sample from Shivay Medicos were collected for testing," Babbar was quoted as saying.

Advertisment

The drug inspector said that sale of eight medicines at Shivaay Medicos was stopped with immediate effect after it failed to produce their sale bills, according to the statement.

Babbar said the purchase and sale records of the medical stores are being checked to ensure that no medicine is being bought or sold by any pharmacy without a licence or a doctor's prescription.

"The collected samples are being sent to the laboratory for testing. Upon receipt of the report and analysis, further action will be taken as per the rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940," he said. PTI KIS VN VN