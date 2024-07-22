Noida admin pushes for timely completion of airport interchange on Yamuna Expressway

Noida, Jul 22 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the development of an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway leading to the upcoming Noida Airport and pushed for its timely completion.

The administrator emphasised that no leniency will be tolerated in the construction of the interchange for the airport in the Jewar area of the district in western Uttar Pradesh.

"The Jewar Airport is a significant project for both the state and the country. No leniency will be tolerated in its construction," Verma stated during an on-site inspection, according to an official statement.

After chairing the Samadhan Diwas in Jewar Tehsil, the DM conducted a review of the ongoing construction at Dayanatpur, a project executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Jewar) Abhay Kumar Singh provided updates on the progress, and Verma stressed the importance of maintaining both the quality and the timeline of the project, the statement said.

"Ensure all construction work on the interchange is completed within the stipulated timeframe with an uncompromising focus on quality," Verma told the officials.

He also directed to accelerate the pace of work from the Dayanatpur airport boundary to the Yamuna Expressway interchange to meet deadlines efficiently, the statement added.

Development of the first phase of the Noida International Airport is underway in an area of over 1,300 hectare and will serve as the second international airport in the National Capital Region after Delhi's IGI Airport.

While the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), which is developing the public-private partnership (PPP) project, recently said the airport will open in April 2025, the UP government has insisted on its scheduled completion by September-end this year. PTI KIS MNK MNK