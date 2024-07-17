Noida administration to plant 10.81 lakh saplings in afforestation drive

Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) In alignment with the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to plant 36.45 crore trees in a single day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration aims to plant 10.81 lakh saplings, hoping to turn the tree plantation drive into a mass movement, officials said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Tuesday chaired a webinar in this regard with the district tree plantation committee to strategize and ensure the programme's success.

"The broad tree plantation programme should involve local dignitaries, students, schools, colleges, industrial units, civil society, RWA, NGOs, and rural residents to ensure widespread participation," the DM was quoted as directing officials concerned in a statement.

To achieve the plantation goals by July 20, the administration urged the officials to complete all necessary preparations, including identifying land for plantation and ensuring the availability of saplings.

"Officials must ensure extensive promotion and participation in the tree plantation drive to meet the district's target," the DM said, according to the statement.

Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said, "As per the Centre's 'One Tree for Mother' and the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Plant Trees, Save Trees' schemes, the programme aims to increase green cover and promote tree plantation across the state." Verma directed the officials to focus on planting large patches of trees and increasing greenery in the industrial areas.

"Sapling demands should be submitted to the Divisional Forest Officer and dense tree plantation should be conducted in the school premises along with awareness programmes," he said.

The administration also stressed the importance of tree maintenance to ensure their survival.

"According to the directives from the National Air Quality Management Commission, extensive tree planting in the district must be ensured and continuous care of planted trees is necessary to keep them secure," the statement noted.

The meeting included district's Chief Development Officer Janardan Singh, along with village heads, environmentalists, NGOs and other district officials. PTI KIS AS AS