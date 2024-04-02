Noida: After salesman's murder, wine shop's licence suspended for illegal sale after midnight

Noida, Apr 1 (PTI) The Excise Department on Monday suspended the licence of a wine shop here for illegal liquor sale after midnight, a day after one of its salesmen was shot dead allegedly by unidentified people, officials said.

The shop operators have also been issued a show cause notice by the department, District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Shrivastava told PTI.

This action comes after the local police forwarded a report to the district administration, informing it about illegal sale of liquor from the wine shop concerned in New Haibatpur village of Greater Noida after permitted hours.

The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday when three unidentified miscreants reached the wine shop and allegedly demanded liquor be sold to them, according to police.

When salesman Hari Om refused to sell them liquor, an argument broke out between them upon escalation of which the trio allegedly shot dead the salesman, they said.

On Monday, the police said in a statement that an FIR has been lodged at the local Bisrakh police station in connection with the case and the matter is being investigated.

"When confidential information was obtained from nearby people in this regard, facts came to light that after the wine shop was closed at 10 pm, the contract owner and the salesmen were secretly selling liquor till late night, violating the terms of the licence," the police said.

When contacted, District Excise Officer Shrivastava said the administration has received a report over the matter from the police.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the shop concerned seeking their explanation over the whole episode and the allegations of violation of licence agreement levelled against them. Their licence has been suspended until further orders," Shrivastava said.

"Once the shop's response is received, further action would be taken accordingly on the instructions of the District Magistrate," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the three unidentified persons allegedly involved in the murder of the salesman Hari Om, a native of Amroha district, remained at large. PTI KIS RPA