Noida Airport to be accessible by road, rail and bus networks: UP govt

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Access to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to become smoother, with extensive road, rail, and bus connectivity being developed to link it with Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, and Haryana, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The multi-modal network aims to ensure fast, safe, and sustainable access for passengers, tourists, and industries, it said in a statement.

The airport is directly connected to the Yamuna Expressway, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Ballabhgarh Link) will further improve access from Haryana and western India.

Work is also progressing rapidly on linking the airport with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, providing direct routes to Ghaziabad, Meerut, Palwal, and Sonipat.

The North and East access roads for cargo and industrial traffic are nearly ready, and a 60-meter-wide service road in Sector 28 now connects to the Yamuna Expressway for local movement, it said.

The state government has approved the DPR for the Delhi-Jewar RRTS corridor, while the Railway Ministry is preparing to connect the airport with the Chola-Rundhi rail line.

A new Jewar station has also been included in the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, it added.

In public transport, an agreement with UPSRTC will link the airport to nearby cities and metro networks. Interstate bus services with Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan will operate in coordination, the government said.

"Additionally, 500 electric buses jointly managed by Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Authority will offer green and comfortable transit options for passengers," it said.

Cab and car rental services are ready to ensure convenient last-mile connectivity, according to the statement.

As part of this, Mahindra Logistics will introduce an exclusive NIA-branded cab service, ensuring timely, safe, and comfortable travel for passengers, the statement said.

Further, it said, companies such as Uber, Rapido, and MakeMyTrip will provide on-demand cab services, with Ola being also in the final stages of partnership.

Passengers can book rides, check fares, and track cabs live via mobile apps, it added.

Also, multiple operators are prepared to offer both self-drive and chauffeur-driven car rental options for travellers, the government said.

"With these world-class facilities, Noida International Airport (Jewar) is poised to emerge as North India's largest and most advanced aviation hub, one of the few airports in the country to feature fully integrated connectivity across all four transport modes: road, rail, rapid rail, and bus," the government said.

The first phase of the greenfield airport is expected to be inaugurated soon even though the date is yet to be announced.

In the first phase, the airport covers an area of over 1,334 hectares and will go operational with one runway, one terminal building with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, according to officials.

Eventually, the airport will be developed in four phases and strect over 5000 hectares, having five runways and annual passenger capacity of 300 million when fully completed to become the largest in the country, they added. PTI KIS NB NB