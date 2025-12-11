Noida airport will give flyers a taste UP's heritage, Indian culture

Lucknow/Greater Noida, Dec 11 (PTI) Nearing inauguration, Noida International Airport (NIA) is designed to reflect Indian culture and will offer passengers an immediate sense of the state's identity the moment they arrive, an official statement on Thursday said.

Combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality, NIA promises a seamless, comfortable, and world-class travel experience with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, it said.

Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, Additional CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, said the airport will enhance UP's and India's global profile.

"NIA will offer passengers a fast, smooth, and memorable journey at every stage. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring progress and recently visited the site to review the work and provide directives," he said.

The airport's terminal will feature carved elements like lattice screens that will also regulating natural light and airflow, he said.

The grand entrance is inspired by the iconic ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, reflecting the region's spiritual and historical heritage, the statement said.

Inside, a spacious haveli-style courtyard will create an open, welcoming environment, underscoring the importance of courtyards in Indian architecture.

The terminal's white, flowing roof symbolises the calm, continuous movement of UP's major rivers, embodying a harmonious blend of nature and modernity.

Noida International Airport will also offer a cutting-edge, digital-first travel environment.

Advanced systems such as self-bag-drop machines, self-boarding gates, and biometric-based DigiYatra at all entry points will reduce waiting time and simplify the passenger journey.

Smart signage, intuitive interfaces, and fully digitised processes have been integrated to ensure maximum convenience and efficiency, it said.

The authorities' said the airport's retail area will showcase a mix of local handicrafts, artwork, modern brands, and exclusive souvenirs.

Duty-free stores, premium outlets, and UP's signature crafts such as Banarasi silk, chikankari, and attar will be on sale.

Noida International Airport has been developed as a green airport, with sustainability integrated into every stage from construction to daily operations, the statement said.

The airport complex will rely extensively on renewable energy, particularly solar power and off-grid wind systems, to minimise dependence on conventional sources. Rainwater harvesting, advanced waste management, and modern sewage treatment plants will further strengthen its environmental safeguards.

EV charging stations will be available across the campus to encourage electric mobility and reduce carbon emissions.