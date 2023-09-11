Noida: All educational institutions to stay close on Sep 12 for Guru Dronacharya Mela

Noida, Sep 11 (PTI) All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela, Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials said Monday.

An official communication to this effect was issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

“The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday,” Singh told PTI.

He said the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to Class 12 across all boards, government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday. PTI KIS NB