Noida: All schools to stay closed on Dec 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday and Saturday due to cold weather conditions.

However, teachers and other staffers would continue to work on Friday and Saturday, according to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30," Panwar said.

The order applies to all classes from nursery to 12, he said in the order.

"All the teachers and employees working in the said schools will continue to be on duty as usual," the officer added.