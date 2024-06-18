Noida: Amid heat wave, 7 people found dead with no injury marks

Noida, Jun 18 (PTI) Seven people were found dead in different parts of Noida in the last 24 hours without any visible signs of injury amid heat wave, with police on Tuesday saying the cause of deaths is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, an unidentified person, believed to be a ragpicker, was found dead near Gate No. 5 of Amity University in the Sector 126 area, while a 60-year-old man, appearing to be a nomad, was found dead in Sector 1, Noida.

"In Sector 58, two bodies were recovered in the Green Belt park near Khoda T-point. No visible injuries were observed on the bodies. The local police inspected the scene and sent the bodies for postmortem," police said in a statement.

"Yesterday (Monday), another unidentified person was found unconscious in Sector 61. The individual was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment," it said.

In the Expressway area, Brahmanand, 51, a security guard, "suddenly" fell ill and was admitted to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

In another case, Shyamlal Bashak, a 45-year-old labourer from West Bengal currently residing in Greater Noida, also fell ill and was declared dead upon arrival at the Community Health Centre in Bhangel, the statement said.

On chances of heat wave causing these deaths, a police spokesperson said they are "actively investigating" these cases and have initiated necessary legal proceedings.

"In all these cases, the bodies were sent for postmortem, and the exact cause of deaths will be determined after the reports are received," the spokesperson said, noting that none of the bodies showed any visible signs of injury.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said heat wave conditions prevailed in Noida on Tuesday but predicted thunderstorm and lightning for the city on Thursday.