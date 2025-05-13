Noida Authority asks housing societies to remove flower pots from parapet walls

Noida: The Noida Authority on Tuesday asked all the group housing societies to remove flower pots placed on the parapet walls of the balconies of all the flats.

First Information Report (FIR) would be lodged against the president and secretary of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) or the builder and flat owner if any incident of a flower pot placed on the balcony wall (parapet wall) of a housing society fell, according to a statement released by the Noida Authority.

The Authority took this step after a recent case that happened in Pune and highlighted on social media, in which a child playing in the compound of the society died after a flower pot placed on the balcony wall fell on him.

"Recently, a case has come to light through social media in which a child playing in the compound below died after a flower pot placed on the balcony wall (parapet wall) of a society fell on him," the Noida Authority said in the statement.

"The above incident is very unfortunate and to prevent such an unfortunate accident, all the group housing societies developed in the Noida area are expected to take immediate action to remove the flower pots placed on the parapet walls of the balconies of all the flats built in their society, it said.

The Authority further said in case of such an unfortunate accident, it will lodge an FIR in the concerned police station against the president/ secretary of the AOA or the builder and the flat owner.

A resident, Prashant Gunjan, of an apartment supported the move of the Noida Authority and shared that it is a good initiative because it will prevent any incident from happening due to the falling of flower pots from the balcony walls.