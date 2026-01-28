Noida Authority identifies 65 vulnerable spots, sets deadlines for fixes after techie's death

Noida, Jan 28 (PTI) Around 65 vulnerable points, both major and minor, have been identified across Noida, with 52 of them falling under the Noida Authority's jurisdiction and slated for urgent corrective action, officials said, amid mounting scrutiny of civic safety following the recent death of a software engineer in Sector 150.

The setting of timelines for measures to be employed at identified locations took place during a review meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Krishna Karunesh of the Noida Authority, involving officials of all departments.

The meeting was held close on the heels of the death of 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car plunged into a water-filled trench at a sharp turn in Sector 150 around 10 days ago.

After the incident, Mehta's father and local residents alleged negligence by developers and the Noida Authority for failing to install barricades, warning signages and reflectors at the accident-prone site. The issue has since triggered protests and intensified focus on unaddressed hazards across the city.

Amid mounting criticism and allegations of negligence, the Uttar Pradesh government had removed the then Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M, while terminating the services of a junior engineer earlier over the issue.

Officials said work on the 52 vulnerable points under the Authority's purview has been directed to be completed within a week. For the remaining locations linked to other departments, notices will be issued to the concerned agencies, asking them to prioritise and resolve the issues by February 20.

Sewer overflow and waterlogging in village areas also figured prominently during the review. The Authority noted that cow dung and waste were being dumped into drains, worsening the problem. It was decided to invite expressions of interest within 10 days for the scientific disposal of such waste.

To address chronic sewage issues amid rising population density, the water department has been tasked with constructing sumps in 12 villages.

Construction is already underway in Chhalera, Sadarpur and Garhi Shahdara and is expected to be completed soon, while action is being initiated for similar works in Bahalolpur, Nagli Wajidpur, Nagla Nagli, Chhijarsi, Sarfabad, Gizhor, Yakubpur, Hoshiarpur and Barola. Separate underground reservoirs have also been proposed for water supply in Gizhor, Sarfabad and Mamura, officials said.

The review also flagged sanitation gaps, blocked left turns and deteriorated roads where blacktopping has not been carried out in four to five years. Officials were directed to initiate tenders for clearing traffic bottlenecks, ensure all public toilets are functional within a week under the Build-Operate-Transfer model, and begin road repair works from the first week of March.

The Authority also decided to appoint 20 sanitary inspectors through the Government e-Marketplace portal to address manpower shortages and to continue action against illegal street encroachments while organising vending zones, an official said.

Notably, a truck had crashed at the same fog-bound, unbarricaded 90-degree turn on January 2, days before Mehta's fatal accident at the spot, but no additional safety measures were put in place. The truck driver, Gurvinder Singh, said he narrowly escaped death and alleged that an official later pressured him over alleged damage to a boundary wall instead of addressing the safety lapse.