Noida Authority initiates action against its officials for failing to check land encroachment

Noida, Jan 7 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Wednesday initiated disciplinary action against its officials for alleged negligence in checking encroachment.

The action comes a day after the Authority revealed that it freed land worth an estimated Rs 2,745 crore from illegal construction and occupation in its notified area in the last two years and directed a crackdown on land mafias.

The action has been taken against officials of Work Circle-06 for alleged negligence and lax supervision that allowed unauthorised constructions and encroachments to come up, they said.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Abdul Shahid, Manager, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him for failing to ensure effective supervision and for negligence in the discharge of his duties.

In another action, Vineet Kumar Sharma, Assistant Manager, has been relieved from the Authority's service with immediate effect after completion of his deputation period.

The Authority has also lodged 25 FIRs against individuals involved in illegal and unauthorised encroachment activities, according to officials.

According to a media statement, the Noida Authority on Tuesday took serious note of illegal constructions in the notified area and directed officials to demolish and seal unauthorised structures and to take action against land mafias through joint operations.

Such demolition and sealing drives have been conducted from time to time, it said.

"In the notified areas of Noida, the Authority has freed 2,15,912 square metres of land in 2024-25 and 23,93,158 square metres in 2025-26 from encroachment, with an estimated market value of Rs 2,745 crore," the statement said.

It added that around 25 FIRs have been registered at the concerned police stations and strict disciplinary action has been taken against Authority personnel found involved in such activities, including dismissal from service and withholding of salaries.

At present, 527 notices have been issued against 174 encroachers in the Noida Authority area. The Authority has been regularly making the public aware through newspapers and warning signboards, officials said.

Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M cautioned the public against falling prey to land mafias involved in developing unauthorised colonies and illegal multi-storey buildings in the notified area, and directed officials to continue a sustained drive against illegal constructions, particularly in flood-prone and notified areas. PTI COR KIS RT RT