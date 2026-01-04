Noida authority lifts ban on Sports City project after SC ruling

Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) After the Supreme Court's recent order, the Noida authority has lifted the ban on the SC-02 Sports City project here in Sector 150, signalling the beginning of the next phase of revival of one of the largest mixed-use developments in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken on Saturday at the authority's 221st board meeting chaired by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and the authority's chairman Deepak Kumar.

The ban was imposed in the 201st board meeting of the authority in January 2021.

According to an official press release, the authority said the board reviewed the conditional occupancy certificate already issued for Sports City SC-02 and instructed that all subsequent steps be taken strictly in accordance with the directions laid down by the apex court.

"In compliance with the orders passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the authority's board has directed that further necessary action be taken in the matter of the Sports City project SC-02 in Sector 150, Noida," the Noida authority said in a statement.

The Sports City project, spread across a vast tract of land in Sector 150, was envisaged as a flagship development combining international-standard sports infrastructure with residential and commercial components. Thousands of homebuyers invested in the project, which promised sports academies, training facilities and allied sports amenities alongside housing and retail spaces. Work, however, came to a halt after regulatory action in January 2021, imposing ban on all four sports cities in Noida, leaving around 20,000 buyers awaiting possession or registration.

In its November 24 order, the Supreme Court approved a structured revival framework for the project being developed by Lotus Green Constructions and its consortium partners. The court allowed construction activity to resume after nearly three years and directed the Noida authority to lift the ban on the developer within 30 to 45 days, subject to compliance with stipulated conditions.

Under the framework, the developer is required to submit a revised master plan within 30 days for scrutiny by the authority. The plan will be examined to ensure adherence to the original Sports City policy.

Officials said Lotus Green has proposed to deposit 20 per cent of its outstanding dues within two months of approval of the revised master plan, while the remaining amount will be paid in six half-yearly instalments spread over three years.

The developer has also committed to completing all sports-related infrastructure within three years of approval of the revised master plan and finishing the remaining residential and commercial components within five years, they added.

The Supreme Court has permitted joint ventures or co-development. The court, however, made it clear that any failure to comply would invite cancellation of the allotment and re-auction of the land.

Welcoming the board's decision, a spokesperson of Lotus Green on Sunday said, "We are thankful to the apex court, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority. It is a win for all stakeholders, including thousands of homebuyers who stood with the consortium members during difficult times." The Supreme Court is scheduled to review compliance in the matter at its next hearing on January 15, 2026.

Apart from the Sports City issue, the board approved a range of other proposals, including measures to improve drainage through the setting up of sewage treatment systems, selection of a consultant for preparing a city logistics plan, and progress under the state's policy to revive stalled real estate projects.

Officials said the latter has already enabled registration of more than 4,100 flats, with directions issued to further speed up the process for remaining homebuyers.