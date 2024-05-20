Noida Authority orders structural audit of outdoor publicity hoardings, unipoles

Noida, May 20 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Monday ordered structural audit of outdoor publicity installations at foot overbridges, hoardings, unipoles, etc. in view of public safety concerns and "to prevent any untoward incident" in future.

Senior IAS officer and Noida Authority's CEO Lokesh M issued an order in this regard, directing departments concerned to ensure structural audit of all such installations which are used for publicity in the city.

The directions come in the wake of safety concerns raised by Noida residents who highlighted the issue after the city faced multiple storms in recent weeks, some of which even uprooted trees along roads.

"As it is known that under various projects in Noida, foot overbridges, unipoles, hoardings, electric poles and gantries etc. are installed, which are maintained by various departments of Noida Authority. It is very important to protect the people from any untoward incident happening in the future due to strong winds and storms because of sudden change in climate conditions," Lokesh noted in the order.

"Therefore, the departments concerned should ensure that all the structures (foot overbridges, unipoles, hoardings, electric poles and gantry etc.) installed in their jurisdiction are structurally audited by a valid and certified technical institution and action is taken accordingly," the officer stated.

According to authority officials, agencies engaged in outdoor publicity are annually asked for structural stability reports to ensure safety concerns are fulfilled.

Several city residents had raised this concern after a huge billboard collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area recently, leading to the death of 16 people and injuries to around 70 others. PTI KIS SKY SKY