Noida Authority plans new 24x7 hospital, animal shelter in city

Noida, Jun 19 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it will construct a new animal shelter and hospital, spanning across 16,600 square metres of land, aimed at caring for sick and homeless animals.

Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M conducted an on-site inspection in the city's Sector 117 and issued necessary instructions to departments concerned for the project, according to an official statement.

"The animal shelter and hospital, spanning across 16,600 square metres of land, will be constructed by Noida Authority. It will soon invite bids and issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project," the statement said.

"The selected agency will manage all operations of the animal shelter/hospital, including expenses such as salaries for shelter staff, electricity costs, veterinary expenses, and food, covering all costs independently," it said.

Further, the agency will provide free ambulance services for transporting sick and homeless animals to the hospital, where treatment will also be provided free of cost, it added.

The Authority said the animal shelter/hospital will feature state-of-the-art facilities based on the latest technology, ensuring advanced medical treatment, surgeries, and adequate provisions for food and water for animals.

Qualified doctors and veterinarians will be available, having received higher education, it said, adding the facility will offer round-the-clock services for animal treatment and will provide separate ambulances equipped with facilities for both large and small animals.

"The selected agency will ensure the regular operation of the animal shelter/hospital, including healthcare, monitoring, provision of food and water, ventilation, lighting, disposal of deceased animals, and maintaining records of all animals," Authority's CEO Lokesh M said.

Specific amenities for dogs will include kennels, an operation theatre, sterilization facilities, and services for Animal Birth Control (ABC). The shelter will also facilitate the control of stray cattle/dogs roaming the streets of Noida city, he added. PTI KIS RT