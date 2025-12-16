Noida authority pushes for EV adoption, stricter curbs to tackle vehicular pollution under GRAP-4

Noida (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) The CEO of the Noida authority on Tuesday directed the Transport Department to promote electric vehicles (EVs) over fuel-based vehicles and expand the network of EV charging stations across the authority area.

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by Noida authority CEO Lokesh M to review measures for controlling the deteriorating air quality and ensuring compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 currently in force.

Highlighting that vehicular emissions are a major contributor to air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), Lokesh M instructed officials to write to stakeholders, encouraging a shift towards electric mobility. He also directed that the vehicles used by the Noida authority gradually be replaced with EVs or hybrid vehicles to set an example, and non-BS-VI compliant vehicles used by the Public Health Department be upgraded.

The CEO further directed departments to strictly follow the instructions issued during a meeting held on December 15, chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, according to an official statement.

To reduce traffic congestion and emissions, officials were asked to carry out the necessary improvements at major traffic bottlenecks in the city.

Representatives of IT companies, schools and other institutions were advised to adopt work-from-home, online or hybrid modes during GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 periods to reduce vehicular movement, it stated. The authority also directed that no large events leading to heavy vehicle gatherings be organised during this phase.

Lokesh M instructed departments to conduct inspections to ensure that factories operating in Noida do not emit polluted gases and to take strict action against violators. Directions were also issued to regulate smoke-emitting sources such as tandoors and stoves used by restaurants and street vendors, it stated.

Officials were asked to closely monitor incidents of garbage or horticultural waste being burnt and ensure scientific disposal of waste.

Mechanical sweeping of all major roads in Noida was also ordered. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK