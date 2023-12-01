Noida Authority to develop bus terminal with modern facilities near Botanical Garden

Noida, Dec 1 (PTI) Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M on Friday instructed his department to develop a bus terminal complete with modern facilities near the Botanical Garden – a key road and metro rail juncture of the city, according to officials.

During on-ground inspection visits, the senior IAS officer also instructed the authority officers to work towards strengthening the infrastructure facilities in the city. He issued instructions to officials to make provisions for parking of vehicles near Vinayak Hospital in Sector 27.

"Today while inspecting Botanical Garden, DSC Road, MP 2 Road, the Chief Executive Officer gave instructions to review the cleaning works and strengthen the infrastructure facilities of the area. Instructions were given to develop a bus terminal complete with modern facilities near the Botanical Garden," an official statement said.

"Apart from this, instructions were given to present an action plan for covering the drain from GIP Mall to Botanical Garden, setting up kiosks for the convenience of the general public, redesigning the footpaths and making parking ramps keeping in mind the problem of parking of vehicles," it added.

Notably, Botanical Garden serves as a key juncture for road and metro rail connectivity in Noida. Sector 37 near Botanical Garden serves as pick-up and drop point for three-wheelers, private and roadways buses, among others. The Botanical Garden metro station is an interchange facility for Blue Line and Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. A new line of the Noida Metro is also proposed from this station.

Besides, the cleaning of drains in the Botanical Garden area was inspected by the CEO and instructions were given to repair broken speed breakers and footpaths, according to the statement.

During inspection, Lokesh M found a sewer pipe broken in the working toilet (No. 27) near Botanical Garden, due to which water was spilling on the road.

"The CEO ordered suspension of the junior engineer concerned for laxity in supervision and lack of cleanliness at the spot. He also issued instructions to stop the salary of the sanitation inspector concerned and issue show cause notice to him," the statement read. PTI KIS CK