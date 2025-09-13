Noida: Case lodged against 28 for illegal construction on govt land

Noida, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have booked 28 people for alleged illegal construction on notified land of the Noida Authority in Shahpur Govardhanpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

Police said Noida Authority officials lodged a complaint in the matter on Friday.

According to the complaint, some villagers are made illegal constructions, said Sector 126 police station in-charge, Inspector Bhupendra Baliyan.

A junior engineer of Noida Authority submitted the complaint, he said, adding that people have been warned against any attempts to encroach government land.

Further investigation is underway, he added.