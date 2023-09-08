Noida cop dismissed for demanding Rs 1 lakh from scrap dealer, booked for graft

Noida, Sep 8 (PTI) A police constable in Greater Noida was on Friday dismissed from service over allegations of demanding Rs 1 lakh from a scrap dealer and threatening to implicate him in a false case over non-payment, officials said.

Advertisment

A sub-inspector deployed in the Rabupura police station has been suspended in connection with the case and a departmental inquiry has been initiated in the matter, Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

“Information was received by the department through social media posts about constable Ankit Balyan of the Rabupura police station. A video clip purportedly showed that he demanded Rs 1 lakh from a scrap dealer and threatened to implicate him in a case if he did not pay the money,” Kumar said.

“Taking cognizance of the matter, senior officials have dismissed the constable concerned from the service with immediate effect and an FIR has been lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station on charges of corruption,” the Additional DCP said.

Sub-inspector Vimlesh Kumar of the Rabupura police station has been suspended from service. He was the investigating official in some cases related to the whole episode, Kumar said.

An order has been initiated for departmental inquiry into the whole episode at the police station concerned, he added. PTI KIS NB