Noida cop, man arrested after bribery caught on video

Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) A policeman was suspended and then arrested along with a man after a video surfaced in which the head constable was purportedly taking Rs 2,000 bribe from him, officials said Friday.

The video, which surfaced on social media recently, was purportedly recorded on July 9 and both the policeman as well as the civilian were held, they said.

Upon thorough investigation, it was revealed that the police official in the video is Head Constable Rahul Kumar who was assigned as a court clerk at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police/Special Executive Magistrate II located in Sector-6, a police spokesperson said.

The individual seen handing over the bribe in the video was identified as Vicky, son of Mahesh Chand, a resident of Khoda Colony in adjoining Ghaziabad district, the official said.

"The video shows Vicky giving Rs 2000 to Rahul Kumar in exchange for some personal gain, with Kumar accepting the bribe," the police spokesperson said.

"Following the investigation of the video, Head Constable Rahul Kumar has been suspended. Both individuals were arrested on July 9, and a case has been registered against them at Phase 1 police station," the spokesperson said The FIR was lodged under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.