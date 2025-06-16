Noida couple fined for flouting traffic rules after video of bike romance goes viral

Noida, Jun 16 (PTI) A video of a man and woman performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway surfaced on social media on Monday, prompting the local traffic police to issue a fine of Rs 55,000 for flouting traffic norms.

The 19-second video, filmed on June 15, showed the girl sitting astride on the fuel tank of the motorcycle and hugging the man who was driving it. The video sparked outrage among people.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, said that traffic police have issued a fine, stating that both riders were penalized for violating traffic regulations. He also urged the youth to follow road safety norms to prevent accidents and avoid legal consequences.

"The video came into notice through social media in which a boy and his co-rider were seen flouting traffic norms. After that a challan of Rs 55000 has been issued to them for flouting traffic norms," Yadav said.

He further appealed to the public to adhere to traffic rules and refrain from engaging in such risky behaviour, emphasising that penalties would continue to be enforced for traffic violations.

The video, which was shot by a passerby, sparked outrage amongst many social media users who called for severe punishment for those involved.

A local resident, Rahul Chhonker, expressed concern over such stunts, stating that they not only put the lives of the riders at risk.

"They invite others to copy and do the same with another twist. Besides, such acts also create a bad impression on families and new generations. It is also a risk for their lives,' Chhonker said.

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant and report any such instances, ensuring that road safety regulations are followed to prevent accidents and promote safer driving practices. PTI COR HIG