Noida court grants anticipatory bail to gangster Ravi Kana; CJM had sought report on release despite B-warrant

Noida, Feb 11 (PTI) A court in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to alleged gangster Ravi Kana in an extortion case.

The court directed that in the event of his arrest, Kana alias Ravi Nagar be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 35,000 along with one surety, according to the order.

It imposed conditions that he shall not influence witnesses or anyone connected with the case, appear before the investigating officer within seven days without waiting for notice and cooperate with the probe.

The court also restrained him from leaving the country without prior permission of the trial court.

Kana moved the anticipatory bail plea after he was released from Banda jail on January 29. He had been lodged there at the time the FIR was filed at Sector 63 police station here.

The case has been registered under Sections 351(criminal intimidation), 308(extortion) and 3(5)(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During an earlier hearing, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had sought an explanation from the Banda jail superintendent regarding Kana's release despite a B-warrant issued by Noida police.

A B-warrant, or B-form warrant, is issued by a court to secure the production of a person already in judicial custody in connection with another case for investigation, remand or trial.

Advocate Lalit Mohan Gupta represented Kana, while DGC (Crime) Brahmjeet Singh appeared for the prosecution. After hearing both sides, the court allowed the anticipatory bail plea. PTI COR KIS ZMN