Noida court hears YouTuber Elvish Yadav's bail plea

Noida: A court in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday heard the bail application of YouTuber Siddharth Yadava alias Elvish Yadav, his lawyers said.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaihind Kumar Singh has reserved the order, which is expected to be delivered after lunch, Advocate Prashant Rathi said.

Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties.

"We have presented our arguments before the court. The order is expected later today," Rathi told PTI.

The 26-year-old controversial YouTuber, also winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to police.