Noida: Delivery executive injured as pot falls on him from high-rise flat

Noida, Dec 3 (PTI) A delivery executive of a private company was hospitalised with injuries after a flower pot fell on him from a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Gaur Atulyam society under Dadri police station limits, they said.

However, it was not immediately known from what height and due to what reasons the pot fell from the apartment.

The 32-year-old victim has been identified as Dharmveer Singh, a native of Firozabad district, a police spokesperson said.

“Singh had gone to the society for a delivery when suddenly a pot fell on his head, leaving him injured. The society's security personnel then rushed him to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition," the spokesperson said.

The family of the delivery executive has been contacted and they have reached the hospital, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case would be carried out once a written complaint is received, the police added. PTI KIS NB NB