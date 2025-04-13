Noida dental college HR head dies in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A college official died in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in ​​Greater Noida, after his car was hit by a truck, police on Sunday said.

Rohit Raj was the general manager in the HR department of ITS Dental College, located in Knowledge Park, a police spokesperson said.

He was on his way to Agra from Noida when the incident occurred late Saturday night.

Rohit Raj, a resident of Moidnagar in Ghaziabad, was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Police have taken the truck into custody, the driver though is still absconding. PTI COR VN VN