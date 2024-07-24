Noida district magistrate calls for crackdown on vehicles flouting safety norms

Noida, Jul 24 (PTI) In a significant move to enhance road safety, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday directed officials to launch a campaign against vehicles flouting safety standards including unfit school vehicles.

He issued the directions as he chaired a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the collectorate auditorium, aimed at enforcing traffic rules and reducing road accidents and fatalities in the district.

Verma emphasized the critical importance of road safety, stating, "Road safety is an essential program to ensure maximum compliance with traffic rules among the general public. If all drivers adhere to traffic regulations 100 per cent, we can significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities." The District Magistrate instructed the transport department officials to identify sites for bus, tempo, and taxi stands, ensuring action against illegal stands and encroachments, according to an official statement.

Regular campaigns against illegal stands, parking, overspeeding, and overloading were also mandated, he said.

"Officials must conduct joint inspections and prepare action plans to eliminate black spots to reduce accidents and fatalities," he added.

Highlighting the importance of vehicle fitness, Verma directed the transport department to coordinate with the education department to ensure that all school vehicles undergo fitness checks, preventing unfit school buses from operating.

He also instructed the public works and authority officials to expedite the repair of damaged roads in the district.

In response to concerns from the Noida Transport Union about overloaded vehicles entering the district, Verma ordered a week-long campaign to penalize and take strict action against such vehicles.

"Form a joint team to impose fines on overloaded vehicles and ensure compliance," Verma asserted.

