Noida DM asks builders to ramp up anti-pollution measures, warns of penalty

Noida, Nov 8 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma on Wednesday asked industries and builders to ramp up anti-pollution measures at their sites and directed government officials to ensure penal action against those violating NGT norms across Noida and Greater Noida.

During a meeting with representatives of industries and builders along with government departments, Verma underlined that all construction works in the district is banned for the time being except for hospitals and the Noida International Airport in Jewar, according to an official statement.

All deputy collectors, officers of the traffic police, local authorities, pollution control board, forest department, among others, attended the meeting held at the Collectorate in Greater Noida.

Reviewing the meeting of the District Environment Committee, the DM said that with the aim of curbing environmental pollution in the district in accordance with standards of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the officers concerned should establish mutual coordination and prepare their respective action plans to ensure that effective action is taken so that the environment pollution can be curbed.

"The district magistrate told the representatives of the organizations associated with the construction work that at present all construction works in the district have been banned till further orders, which is being continuously monitored by the officials concerned. If construction work is found taking place at any site, fine will be imposed against the concerned," the statement said.

"They were also told that construction material kept at the construction sites should be kept covered by sprinkling water regularly. The DM said that at present only the construction work of the Jewar airport and hospitals is being done following the standards of NGT," it added.

The district magistrate told the representatives of industrial units in the meeting that keeping in view the problem of environmental pollution in the district, they should not allow dust and soil to accumulate around their industrial units.

"Get water sprayed daily in front of your industrial units and the garbage coming out of industrial units should not be burnt," the DM was quoted as saying in the statement.

While giving instructions to the officials of the local authorities, Verma said that keeping in view the problem of environmental pollution in the district, regular water sprinkling should be ensured and by continuous monitoring, they should also ensure that there is no stubble or garbage anywhere in the district.

"There should be no incident of burning and if any case of burning of garbage or stubble comes to notice, action should be taken against the concerned according to rules and fine should be imposed. He also instructed that there should be no construction work anywhere in the district, if any construction work is found anywhere then action should be taken to impose fine against the concerned," according to the statement.

In the meeting, the DM instructed the Traffic Police and Divisional Transport Officer that they should jointly take action to completely ban plying of BS III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) vehicles by either impounding them or imposing challans on them. PTI KIS CK