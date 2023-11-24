Noida DM orders probe over claim of bribe from prison inmate's family

Noida, Nov 24 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Friday ordered a probe into an allegation against local jail authorities seeking bribe from the family of an undertrial prisoner, officials said.

Advertisment

The action came after the family of the undertrial prisoner wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that Rs 2 lakh in bribe was sought from them and the inmate was being assaulted in the prison by jail authorities.

A purported audio clip – recording of a phone call – also surfaced online related to the matter.

“We have ordered an investigation into the claims and further action would be taken accordingly,” District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told PTI.

Advertisment

“The inquiry has been handed over to additional DM Nitin Madan and he would file a comprehensive report of findings in the case,” Verma said.

The undertrial was arrested by a joint team of UP Special Task Force and Noida police last week after a raid at a fake call centre.

He was among 16 people who were arrested and sent to Luksar Jail in Greater Noida after they were booked on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, etc., for allegedly duping citizens of the US and Canada on pretext of tech support, according to officials. PTI KIS KVK KVK