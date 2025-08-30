Noida dowry death: Nikki Bhati's family meets police commissioner, seeks speedy justice

Noida: The family of Nikki Bhati, who was suspected to have been set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand, has met Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and demanded swift justice.

The family members said Singh has assured them that strict action would be taken against all those responsible for Nikki's death. She also assured them that a chargesheet would be filed soon and the case would be taken up by a fast-track court.

"The commissioner has assured us that no one will be spared and strict action will be taken against those responsible," Nikki's father Bhikari Singh told reporters after the meeting on Friday.

Nikki's brother Atul Payla said the commissioner reiterated her commitment to filing the chargesheet quickly and pursuing the matter in a fast-track court.

Nikki was married to Vipin Bhati, a resident of Sirsa village under Kasna police station limits in Greater Noida, in 2016.

The 26-year-old woman was found with severe burn injuries at her in-laws' home on August 21 and later died en route to a Delhi hospital.

An FIR was registered at the Kasna station on August 22 under Sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Vipin Bhati, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit Bhati (husband of Nikki's sister Kanchan) have been arrested for her alleged dowry death. Vipin was shot in the leg by police on August 24 after allegedly attempting to escape custody.

On Wednesday, Dr Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the State Women's Commission, met Nikki's family at their residence in Roopbas village, Dadri, where the family again called for the case to be heard in a fast-track court.