Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police while escaping

Noida, Aug 24 (PTI) A man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said.

Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging by her hair his wife, Nikki, in a Greater Noida house.

Nikki was allegedly set on fire by Bhati. She died on the way to a hospital.

Two videos of the horrifying incident made rounds on the internet.

One of them showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

Kanchan, the elder sister of Nikki, who is married in the same family, made a video of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station.