Noida farmers' protest: Top UP govt official meets with unions, leaders

Noida, May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council Chairman Rajneesh Dubey on Thursday held a meeting with farmers' unions and leaders in Noida and Greater Noida to discuss solution for their woes, which have led to frequent protests in the area.

The representatives and local leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Morcha, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait), BKU Manch, BKU Lok Shakti, BKU Non-Political and Bharaiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti among other farmers' unions attended the meeting.

According to a statement by the district information office, the revenue council chairman while talking to the representatives of all the farmer organisations obtained information about their demands and problems.

"During the meeting the farmers also raised their demands, including the farmers being given the right to 10 per cent developed land against their land acquired by the authorities, increasing the limit of 450 square meter to 1,000 per square meter under the Population Regulations 2011. They also demanded that building rules should not be implemented on the houses of the farmers under construction in the villages," according to the statement.

"The chairman was also apprised about the demands for granting permission to carry out the commercial activities on 100 per cent developed land, increasing circle rate and employment etc.," the statement added.

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and the chief executive officers of Noida and Greater Noida authorities Lokesh M and N G Ravi Kumar attended the meeting, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida have witnessed multiple protests by the local farmers' groups over the years and their demonstrations, which have at times disrupted law and order have been a pressing political issue in the region.

Such protests have been joined by the farmers from over 200 villages in Noida and Greater Noida who have been demanding increased compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the local authorities and the NTPC in Dadri area in the past. PTI KIS AS AS