Noida: Father-son duo dies of suffocation due to gas heater

Noida, Jan 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his three-month-old son died of possible suffocation at their house in here, police said on Friday.

The man, his wife and the child were asleep with a gas heater on inside their rented accommodation in Chhijarsi colony, the police said.

The family, which hailed from Pilibhit district, was engaged in sewing work.

"Shambhu Khan and his three month old son were found dead on Friday inside their home," a police spokesperson said.

His 30-year-old wife was found unconscious and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chhijarsi, the spokesperson said.

Officials from the local Sector 63 police station had reached the site and legal proceedings were carried out.