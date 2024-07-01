Noida: First case under new criminal law pertains to cheating

Noida, Jul 1 (PTI) The Noida Police on Monday registered its first FIR under provisions of the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, and arrested five people in connection with the case.

The case was lodged at Surajpur police station under the Central Noida police zone, a police spokesperson said.

In a coordinated effort, the SWAT team and Surajpur police apprehended five individuals near the Moser Baer service road for forging documents to secure bail of crime suspects, the official said.

"The arrested people used fake and forged documents, including fake Aadhaar cards and stamps from various tehsils and police stations, to secure bail for accused persons," the spokesperson said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Varun Sharma (29), Birbal (47) and Nareshchand alias Nareshan (48), all from Bulandshahr, Ejaz (25) from Bihar, and Ismail (50) from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police said it also recovered several items from the accused, including 16 forged bail affidavits, a high court bail order, an advocate's power of attorney, various property verification reports, a bail bond, nine fake Aadhaar cards, 25 fake stamps, and various blank legal documents.

"The accused have previously secured bail for several individuals using these forged documents and fake Aadhaar cards," the spokesperson said.

Charges have been filed against them under sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3) (forgery for cheating), 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document), and 3(5)(act done by several persons with common intention) of the BNS, 2023, the official said.

The police spokesperson confirmed to PTI that this was the first case lodged under the new criminal law in the district.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new criminal laws, which came into effect on Monday, replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. PTI KIS KVK KVK