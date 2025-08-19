Noida: Five flood posts set up in Jewar, Rabupura as Yamuna in spate

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) Amid the threat of floods looming over villages adjoining Yamuna due to rising water levels in the river, five flood posts have been set up in Jewar and Rabupura areas here, officials said on Tuesday.

They said river water has begun entering the fields in nearby villages such as Falaida Khadar, Karauli Bangar, Mehndipur, Sirauli Bangar, Palahaka and Begumabad.

Jewar Tehsildar Omprakash Paswan said, "All flood posts and control rooms have been activated. Flood posts have been set up at five places in Jewar: Primary School in Nevla, Primary School in Jhuppa, Shiv Mandir in Bhaipur Brahmanan, Upper Primary School in Falaida Bangar and Janta Inter College in Jewar." "The situation is under control as of now," he added.

The Old Railway Bridge in Delhi, which serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potention flood risks in the national capital, serves as a major observation point for Gautam Budh Nagar district as well. Officials of both Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar district coordinate over this.

Yamuna water level at Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, slightly short of the 206-metre evacuation level, at 8 am on Tuesday.

The water level in the river had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.

According to the flood control department, currently the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 38,361 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 68,230 cusecs every hour.