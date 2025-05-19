Noida: Four held for robbing gay youths after trapping them via social media app

Noida: Dadri Police on Monday arrested four people who allegedly robbed young men after befriending them on a gay networking app.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Sudhir Kumar said Daksh, Bhupendra, J Raghav and Honey were arrested based on a tip-off.

A country-made pistol, knife, a car used in committing the crimes and other items were recovered from the accused.

Kumar said the accused used to contact gay youths through a social media application and invite them to various places in Greater Noida. After having physical relations with them, the accused beat them up and robbed their cash, phones and other valuables.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime several times, the ADCP said.