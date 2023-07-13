Noida gets three new Abhyuday coaching centres

Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Thursday inaugurated three new units of the Chief Minister's 'Abhyuday Coaching -- the state's free-of-cost coaching centres for aspirants of civil services and other competitive exams – in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Invoking Dr B R Ambedkar in his speech, Arun emphasised that the government is focusing on providing 'avsar ki samaanta' (equality of opportunity) to every student in the state in order to help them pursue the career of their choice.

The Abhyuday coaching centre is a pet scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which he envisaged in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when several of the state's students were brought back after being stranded in places like Kota in Rajasthan where they had gone for coaching, Arun said.

Arun, the minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, was joined by BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh during the inauguration event at the Panchsheel Balak Inter College here.

“The Abhyuday coaching centres are functioning across districts in the state and providing free cost coaching to aspirants of UPSC, state services, medical colleges, and engineering colleges. Our plan is to extend the services of Abhyuday coaching to online mode and on YouTube to benefit more students,” he said.

“There are a lot of inequalities in life but ensuring equality in opportunity to everyone is a sign of a good social system. Since ages, this equality of opportunity was amiss in our system. Dr Ambedkar had included this concept in the Constitution,” Arun said.

He said the way Abhyuday coaching scheme has come up in keeping with this principle of social welfare, no other scheme has because it provides equal opportunities to everyone for education without discrimination on any grounds.

MLA Singh on the occasion called on students to take benefit of the free coaching and urged them to get skilled in upcoming technologies like artificial intelligence and social media but with an intention to serve society.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said two Abhyuday coaching centres were functional in the district in the last session.

The three new Abhyuday centres are located at Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 92, Dr B R Ambedkar Library in Sector 37 – both in Noida and one at Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida, Singh added. PTI KIS NB