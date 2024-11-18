Noida, Ghaziabad schools ordered to conduct classes online due to air pollution

Noida/Ghaziabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday night ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools and said studies will continue online due to poor air quality in the region.

The decision came as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked in the National Capital Region, which includes the two western Uttar Pradesh districts.

"In view of this, all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12 till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in an order.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh issued similar instructions, citing severe pollution levels.

"All schools from Class 1 to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed for offline classes and will operate exclusively in online mode until further notice," Singh said, according to an official statement.

Singh emphasized public safety amid rising pollution levels and said the order will remain in effect until further instructions are provided.

Meanwhile, night-time inspections were carried out at construction sites in Noida to ensure compliance with the ban on construction and demolition activities as per the GRAP orders, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's regional officer of Noida Utsav Sharma said.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe. These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.

The GRAP is invoked by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas. PTI KIS IJT