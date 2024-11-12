Noida: Girl dies after falling into water tank

Noida, Nov 12 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died after falling into a water tank of an under-construction house in Chotpur Colony here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Sector 63 police station in-charge Awadhesh Pratap Singh said Mishti was playing near a water tank, which was covered with bamboo sticks, late Monday night.

When the girl was crossing the tank, she lost control and fell into the tank, he said.

The officer said that people nearby took her out of the tank and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Advertisment

On the complaint of the girl's father Raju, a case has been registered against the landlord Rahul and a probe is underway, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NB