Noida, Gr Noida authorities ready to implement SC order on stray dogs; mixed reactions from residents

Noida, Aug 22 (PTI) Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday said they are prepared to comply with the Supreme Court's modified order on stray dogs, which calls for their sterilisation, vaccination and release in the same areas, besides mandating designated feeding spots.

Officials said the implementation process will begin once an official copy of the order is received.

Claiming that sterilisation drives were already underway, a Greater Noida Authority official said, "From March 2024 till March 2025, around 4,150 stray dogs were sterilised. Since April 2025, another 550 sterilisation procedures have been carried out.

"About 15 dogs are sterilised daily in the city. We have a shelter home for dogs along with strict guidelines for feeding stray dogs." Similarly, a Noida Authority official claimed 25 dogs are sterilised and vaccinated daily.

He said the city has four shelters -- in Sector 34, Sector 50, Phase 2, and Sector 93 -- with dogs currently housed at the Sector 34 and Sector 93 facilities.

An additional animal shelter in Sector 94 provides treatment for sick animals, while more shelters are being planned, he said.

"Work will be carried out in line with the Supreme Court order after studying it," the official said.

Greater Noida Authority General Manager R K Bharti said, "We have been receiving complaints regarding dog bites from the societies and have begun constructing shelters. We will soon issue new tenders." To regulate pet ownership, the Noida Authority has made registration of pet dogs mandatory under its dog policy, which also prescribes heavy fine and legal action in cases of dog bites.

So far, 8,169 pet dogs have been registered in the city.

A local dog lover, who runs a shelter in Noida, welcomed the Supreme Court order.

"It will allow street dogs to live freely. Vaccination is a must for stray dogs, because it helps reduce the risk of spreading rabies among children and others," she said.

Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of Shivalay Animal Wellness Centre and House of Stray Animals, also supported the verdict.

"Sterilisation and vaccination remain the key route, followed by releasing dogs back to their territory. Feeding points must be fixed and structured care centres be created for aggressive dogs. Only awareness, vaccination and adoption can reduce man-dog conflict and build a compassionate coexistence," he said.

Mohapatra pointed out that the government already has 40,000 veterinary hospitals and 32,000 dispensaries, which, if used effectively as animal birth control centres, could help accelerate sterilisation and vaccination.

"The way forward is shared responsibility by all," Mohapatra said.

However, residents' bodies voiced concern about the practical challenges in enforcing the top court's directions.

Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners' Associations (NOFAA), said the order would make conflict resolution "more challenging".

"How do we identify whether a dog is aggressive? A dog may appear calm at one moment and aggressive the next. The RWAs are not competent to decide this, which only experts can.

"Releasing dogs back into their territories after vaccination and sterilisation has also not reassured the residents about safety from dog bites or rabies," he said.

Singh also raised doubts about the city's readiness.

"Where is the infrastructure for shelters, veterinary doctors, food supply and NGOs? Is there a method to test all dogs for rabies? The administration had failed earlier, so where is the assurance of implementation now," he asked.

He also pointed at weak enforcement of the existing rules.

"Is there a surveillance system to stop public feeding of dogs? Hardly any fines have been imposed despite violations of guidelines. Without strong monitoring, compliance will remain uncertain," Singh said.