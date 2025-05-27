Noida hospital employee held on charges of molesting teenager who came for checkup

Noida (UP), May 27 (PTI) A Noida hospital technician was held over allegations of molesting a 16-year-old girl during a checkup, police said on Tuesday.

Hospital employees, however, protested the police action at the institute's premises and alleged that the teenager was implicating the technician in a false case.

The molestation allegedly happened on Monday at a super speciality paediatric hospital in the Sector 20 police station area.

A police spokesperson, referring to the complaint, said the hospital employee allegedly molested the teenager while conducting an ECG test. A case has been registered against the technician under relevant sections, and he has been taken into custody, he said.

"CCTV footage and evidence are being collected, based on which, further action will be taken," the spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY