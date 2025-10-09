Noida hospital performs cryo-lung biopsy to detect cancer in 70-year-old

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 70-year-old patient, whose condition remained undetected despite multiple tests, was finally diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing a Cone Beam (CB) CT-guided cryobiopsy of the lungs at Fortis Noida, a first-of-its-kind procedure in north India, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The patient, a chronic smoker, had been suffering from worsening breathlessness and rapid weight loss. Tests conducted earlier, including bronchoscopy and fluid analysis, failed to identify the cause, and indicated only infection or non-specific conditions, a statement issued by the hospital said.

A PET-CT scan at Fortis Noida later revealed a suspicious lesion in the lungs. However, standard biopsy methods were ruled out due to the high risk of lung puncture and the likelihood of obtaining inadequate or non-diagnostic samples.

The case posed several diagnostic challenges, as much of the lung mass appeared necrotic (dead tissue), making it difficult to isolate the viable tumour areas. CT-guided biopsy and radial endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) were also considered unsuitable, the statement said.

To overcome these hurdles, the pulmonology team at Fortis Noida, led by Dr Rahul Sharma, performed a CBCT-guided cryo-lung biopsy -- a minimally invasive and highly-sophisticated procedure that combines real-time 3D imaging, enhanced scope navigation, and augmented fluoroscopy for superior precision, the statement said.

This approach enabled the doctors to safely extract intact tissue samples from the live portion of the lung mass while avoiding necrotic regions, it said.

The biopsy confirmed the presence of Non-Small Cell Carcinoma, a form of lung cancer, while additional lymph node sampling revealed early cancer spread.

The accurate diagnosis and staging allowed the doctors to initiate an appropriate treatment plan, avoiding unnecessary surgery and delays.

“The breakthrough shows how advanced technology and clinical expertise can come together to solve complex cases. The CBCT-guided cryo-lung biopsy allowed us to get a clear diagnosis and stage the cancer accurately, so that the patient could begin the right treatment on time,” Sharma said. PTI SLB ARI