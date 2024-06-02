Noida hotel operator arrested over fire that killed customer

Noida, Jun 2 (PTI) The operator of a hotel, where a customer died after a fire broke out last month, was arrested here on Sunday on charges of death due to negligence, officials said.

Police have already arrested Bimlendu Jha (40), the owner of the hotel in Hazipur market near Sector 104 that was operating without the approval of the fire department and the local authority, according to officials.

The 27-year-old woman, who worked as a physiotherapist, died of suffocation when the fire broke out at the Moon Light Hotel on May 19. She had checked in with her 26-year-old boyfriend, who was injured in the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

"On Sunday, hotel operator Akash Sharma (30), was arrested from near Hazipur market. Initially, the FIR was lodged under IPC section 304A but later during investigation it was converted to IPC 304," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged at the local Sector 39 police station.

According to a police official, the dead woman's brother had alleged in the FIR that the hotel did not have adequate fire safety measures in place.

Earlier, officials investigating the case said the fire had broken out on the fourth floor of the hotel and its staff could not alert the couple, who was on the sixth floor, about it.

That day, the couple was the only customer in the hotel, which had opened last month and was still under construction with temporary fire safety measures in place. It was yet to receive an NOC from authorities, according to police. PTI KIS RHL