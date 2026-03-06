Noida International Airport gets aerodrome licence, inches close to launch

Noida, Mar 6 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday issued the aerodrome licence to the Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a key step towards the commencement of flight operations, officials said.

The development was confirmed to PTI by Rakesh Kumar Singh, the chief executive officer of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Nodal officer of NIAL, Shailendra Bhatia, said the aerodrome licence has been issued in accordance with civil aviation rules for domestic flights and cargo operations.

Bhatia said that the remaining deployment and operational arrangements at the airport are expected to be completed within the next 45 days, and the airport infrastructure is now fully ready.

"Receiving the aerodrome license is a key milestone in our journey. It reflects the strong collaboration with our partners and the rigorous work undertaken to ensure readiness for commercial operations. We are committed to delivering a modern, efficient and passenger-centric airport that will serve as a catalyst for regional economic growth," Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport (NIA), said in a statement.

Officials said the airport will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in future.

The greenfield airport being developed in a PPP model in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar is expected to become one of the largest airports in the country once fully operational.

The first phase of the project, spread over 1,300 hectares with one runway and one terminal building, is slated to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually, they said.

The airport was originally scheduled to commence passenger services in September 2024.

According to a statement issued by the airport, the licence, issued under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, certifies that the airport meets all regulatory requirements related to operational procedures, safety systems, infrastructure, navigation aids, and emergency response as mandated by DGCA's civil aviation Requirements.

"This development follows the recent approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which granted final security vetting for domestic passenger operations as well as domestic and international cargo operations. Together, these regulatory approvals represent significant progress in the airport's readiness to commence operations," it stated.

It said that the airport's Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review with the BCAS.

Preparations under the airport's Operational Readiness Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme are continuing to ensure systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared for a safe and seamless launch, it added.

A key milestone in the airport's operational journey was achieved in December 2024, with the successful validation flight operated by IndiGo with an Airbus A320.

The flight validated the airport's approach procedures, navigational aids, and air traffic control systems, according to the statement.

"All major infrastructure required for operations is now complete, and essential concessions have been awarded across mobility services, ground handling, in-flight catering, aviation fuel, cargo, retail, food and beverage, and the airport hotel. Communications and navigation systems have been commissioned by the Airports Authority of India," it said.

While the aerodrome licence confirms that NIA's airside infrastructure, flight operations processes, and safety systems compliance, the start of commercial operations will be finalised after approval of the Aerodrome Security Programme by BCAS, the airport said.

"We look forward to receiving this approval in due course, following which airline schedules, ticket sales, and the formal inauguration will be announced closer to the launch of operations," it added.