Noida International Airport ties up with UPSRTC to introduce bus services to key UP locations

Noida, Nov 20 (PTI) The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to introduce direct bus services from the airport to major cultural, religious, and economic destinations such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Vrindavan and Hathras.

These services will ensure easy, convenient access for travellers arriving at or departing from the airport, it said in a statement.

The network will also extend to destinations including Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hapur, Hathras, Moradabad, and Shikohabad, offering broad coverage across Uttar Pradesh and ensuring last-mile connectivity for passengers, it added.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said, "We are delighted to partner with UPSRTC to make travel to and from Noida International Airport even more convenient. Seamless ground connectivity is essential to delivering a superior passenger experience, and this partnership ensures that travellers can reach important cities and towns across Uttar Pradesh with ease. As we move closer to welcoming our first passengers, such initiatives reflect our commitment to accessibility, convenience, and regional integration." According to the statement, this collaboration builds on NIA's existing partnerships with state transport agencies, including Haryana Roadways, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, and the Delhi Transport Corporation.

These partnerships enable direct bus connectivity to major urban centres such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Haridwar, and more, expanding the airport's reach well beyond the state of Uttar Pradesh, it stated.

Through these combined efforts, the airport will be connected to over 25 cities across four states, creating a robust multimodal transport network that supports both domestic and international travel, it added.

As the airport progresses toward operational readiness, ensuring seamless access through a wide range of public transport options remains a key priority in making NIA a gateway to the region.

In the first phase of the airport, with one runway and one terminal, it will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of the fourth phase, the airport will be equipped to manage 70 million passengers per year, making it a major hub for the region.

The first phase of the airport, a greenfield project, is expected to open for passengers soon, although its date of launch is yet to be announced.